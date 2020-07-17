All apartments in Delaware County
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:31 PM

6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard

6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard · (614) 209-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH 43065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3502 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house. All Bedrooms are spacious and connected to a bathroom. Each room is equipped with cable. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter tops, tall Cherry Cabinets, back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Butler's Pantry and Walk-in Pantry! All bathrooms & the Laundry room have Ceramic tiles, wood flooring in foyer, dining room, kitchen and Den. Huge Deck & Nice Size Yard with Irrigation system. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have any available units?
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have?
Some of 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
