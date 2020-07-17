6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house. All Bedrooms are spacious and connected to a bathroom. Each room is equipped with cable. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter tops, tall Cherry Cabinets, back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Butler's Pantry and Walk-in Pantry! All bathrooms & the Laundry room have Ceramic tiles, wood flooring in foyer, dining room, kitchen and Den. Huge Deck & Nice Size Yard with Irrigation system. Call today for your private showing.