5748 Edgebrook Dr.

WOW! Olentangy Schools, Pool, Finished Basement plus plus plus... - Over 3600 Sq. Ft.
Olentangy Schools
4 Bedroom
2.5 baths
Walnut Creek Elementary School in the neighborhood
Beautiful Bob Webb Custom two story home with Incredible outdoor entertainment area on nearly a half acre. This home has a very open & Dramatic floor plan with many updates and additions. Impressive at every turn. Kitchen remodel in 2012 includes granite, new cabinets, appliances, tile floor, and back splash.
Stunning 2 story entry & Living room
Dramatic 2 story Great room w/ Fire place, built ins. A 2 story Wall of windows with awesome view out to deck, Gazebo, pool & huge Oak tree
2 yards in one! Pool and shaded oak area.
Beautifully landscaped
20x40 Heated In ground Salt water pool! Pool run by Salt Water Chlorinator, Sand Filter & Electric Heater. Enclosed by 6 ft. Aluminum Fence & extensively Landscaped for Privacy! Pool goes from 3.5 Ft. in shallow end to 8.5 ft. at diving board. Solar Cover.
2 tiered trex deck
Gazebo Overlooking the pool & pool deck.
Incredible kitchen, granite, back splash, High end cabinetry
Large Master Bedroom Bath w/ Jetted Whirlpool Tub, Dual Vanities & Walk-in Closet w/ Closet System.
Full finished basement
1st floor den with built ins
3 car garage
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
