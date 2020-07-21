All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, OH
5748 Edgebrook Dr.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

5748 Edgebrook Dr.

5748 Edgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5748 Edgebrook Drive, Delaware County, OH 43021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Olentangy Schools, Pool, Finished Basement plus plus plus... - Over 3600 Sq. Ft.
Olentangy Schools
4 Bedroom
2.5 baths
Walnut Creek Elementary School in the neighborhood

Beautiful Bob Webb Custom two story home with Incredible outdoor entertainment area on nearly a half acre. This home has a very open & Dramatic floor plan with many updates and additions. Impressive at every turn. Kitchen remodel in 2012 includes granite, new cabinets, appliances, tile floor, and back splash.

Stunning 2 story entry & Living room
Dramatic 2 story Great room w/ Fire place, built ins. A 2 story Wall of windows with awesome view out to deck, Gazebo, pool & huge Oak tree
2 yards in one! Pool and shaded oak area.
Beautifully landscaped
20x40 Heated In ground Salt water pool! Pool run by Salt Water Chlorinator, Sand Filter & Electric Heater. Enclosed by 6 ft. Aluminum Fence & extensively Landscaped for Privacy! Pool goes from 3.5 Ft. in shallow end to 8.5 ft. at diving board. Solar Cover.
2 tiered trex deck
Gazebo Overlooking the pool & pool deck.
Incredible kitchen, granite, back splash, High end cabinetry
Large Master Bedroom Bath w/ Jetted Whirlpool Tub, Dual Vanities & Walk-in Closet w/ Closet System.
Full finished basement
1st floor den with built ins
3 car garage

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Us Today 614-274-1151
http://VipRealtyHomes.com

(RLNE2531237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have any available units?
5748 Edgebrook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have?
Some of 5748 Edgebrook Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5748 Edgebrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5748 Edgebrook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 Edgebrook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. offers parking.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. has a pool.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5748 Edgebrook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5748 Edgebrook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
