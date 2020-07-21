5748 Edgebrook Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Olentangy Schools, Pool, Finished Basement plus plus plus... - Over 3600 Sq. Ft.

Olentangy Schools

4 Bedroom

2.5 baths

Walnut Creek Elementary School in the neighborhood



Beautiful Bob Webb Custom two story home with Incredible outdoor entertainment area on nearly a half acre. This home has a very open & Dramatic floor plan with many updates and additions. Impressive at every turn. Kitchen remodel in 2012 includes granite, new cabinets, appliances, tile floor, and back splash.



Stunning 2 story entry & Living room

Dramatic 2 story Great room w/ Fire place, built ins. A 2 story Wall of windows with awesome view out to deck, Gazebo, pool & huge Oak tree

2 yards in one! Pool and shaded oak area.

Beautifully landscaped

20x40 Heated In ground Salt water pool! Pool run by Salt Water Chlorinator, Sand Filter & Electric Heater. Enclosed by 6 ft. Aluminum Fence & extensively Landscaped for Privacy! Pool goes from 3.5 Ft. in shallow end to 8.5 ft. at diving board. Solar Cover.

2 tiered trex deck

Gazebo Overlooking the pool & pool deck.

Incredible kitchen, granite, back splash, High end cabinetry

Large Master Bedroom Bath w/ Jetted Whirlpool Tub, Dual Vanities & Walk-in Closet w/ Closet System.

Full finished basement

1st floor den with built ins

3 car garage



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



