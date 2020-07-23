All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2090 Parklawn Drive

2090 Parklawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2090 Parklawn Drive, Delaware County, OH 43035

Olentangy Schools Home for Rent in Village at Alum Creek - Olentangy Schools
Village at Alum Creek
4 large bedrooms
2.5 baths
Watch walk thru video:
http://VipRentalHouses.com
Kitchen includes, Maple cabinets, Granite counter tops, stone back splash, tile floor, center island with breakfast bar
along with eating area and maple cabinets.
Large dinette that opens big great room off the kitchen
Fireplace
Living Room
Dining Room
Master bedroom has Cathedral Ceiling, walk-in closet and deep soaking tub. This Custom built composite overlooking beautiful yard.

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE3447915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have any available units?
2090 Parklawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 2090 Parklawn Drive have?
Some of 2090 Parklawn Drive's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Parklawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Parklawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Parklawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive offer parking?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have a pool?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Parklawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2090 Parklawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
