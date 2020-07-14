All apartments in Dayton
Rivers Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Rivers Edge

4346 Riverside Dr · (937) 240-5135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
5 for $579! 5 one bedroom Cuyahoga plans ready for move-in and reduced to $579!
Location

4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH 45405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4317-F2 · Avail. Jul 31

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4313-A2 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4313-C2 · Avail. Aug 2

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivers Edge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Share in the excitement of the rebirth of one of Dayton’s finest communities offering classic features of the past carefully renovated for today’s renter. Multi-million dollar renovations underway! Choose from a one or two bedroom garden apartment or two bedroom townhome with three bedroom townhomes coming soon! Interiors have updated kitchens and baths with new hardware, lighting, and windows. Exteriors have been freshly painted with new roofs and patio enclosures.In your leisure time, enjoy a dip in one of three refurbished pools, stay fit in our brand new 24/7 fitness center, take your pooch for a run in the brand new bark park and much more! Plus, the 5+ mile Stillwater River Recreational Trail is accessible on foot or bike from our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,15,18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 refundable pet fee
fee: $150 nonrefundable fee
limit: Max 2 pets
rent: $35 per month pet rent
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivers Edge have any available units?
Rivers Edge has 9 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Rivers Edge have?
Some of Rivers Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivers Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Rivers Edge is offering the following rent specials: 5 for $579! 5 one bedroom Cuyahoga plans ready for move-in and reduced to $579!
Is Rivers Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivers Edge is pet friendly.
Does Rivers Edge offer parking?
Yes, Rivers Edge offers parking.
Does Rivers Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rivers Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivers Edge have a pool?
Yes, Rivers Edge has a pool.
Does Rivers Edge have accessible units?
No, Rivers Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Rivers Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivers Edge has units with dishwashers.
