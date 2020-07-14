Rivers Edge

Lease Length: 6,12,15,18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 refundable pet fee
fee: $150 nonrefundable fee
limit: Max 2 pets
rent: $35 per month pet rent
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply.