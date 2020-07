Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included. Shared fenced in yard. Central air. Eat-in kitchen area. CALL 1-800-508-6821

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



(RLNE5917375)