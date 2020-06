Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space. All the amenities one could ask for with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car garage and AC. Finished attic could be used as a playroom, bedroom, or giant workroom.



Minutes from downtown, WPAFB, University of Dayton



Email PrimaDayton@gmail.com or text/voice 937-490-9580



(RLNE4461141)