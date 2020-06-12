/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Village
1 Unit Available
2612 3rd St
2612 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1112 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building &
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
41 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
972 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
New lofts located in the newest building off the Tallmadge Circle. Spacious floorplan with two master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Luxury design with these top floor penthouse units.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1428 North Howard-3C
1428 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
The Riverview apartment complex offers a mixture of livability, quality, and comfort. It features a variety of apartments including one and two bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
North Hill
1 Unit Available
1313 Lexington Avenue
1313 Lexington Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
768 sqft
COMING SOON!! Charming little cottage in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, with single floor living. Two beds and one bath, living room and kitchen and utility room in the back. Currently being made rent-ready for a July 1st availability.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1390 North Howard-8B
1390 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Step into the charm of this beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Akron. Two large bedrooms has lots of closet space. The fully equipped kitchen is just perfect for the amateur chef. The ceilings are light-colored hardwood plank with rich, dark beams.
Results within 5 miles of Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
971 Wye Dr
971 Wye Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
1036 sqft
Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lane-Wooster
1 Unit Available
791 Leonard St
791 Leonard Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups. No pets. No Section 8.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Akron
1 Unit Available
294 Nicholas Ct
294 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious large garden style apartments set up like townhomes. Each unit has large covered front porch, spacious living and dining area, kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Full bath is on second level.
