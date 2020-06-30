Amenities
Single-Family
1195.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st
1413 ANDERSON RD. CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH 44221
This home as 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, dining and family room addition.
Newer windows, siding, paint and flooring. Keep your car covered
in a 2 car detached garage. Back yard also has a shed for additional
storage
# Bedrooms 4
# Bathrooms 1
Style Cape
Stories 2
Year Built 1950
Approx Finished Sq Ft 1504
Garage (# Cars) 2 Car
Approx Lot Size 50 x 120
Area Cuyahoga Falls
Elementary School Price
Middle School Roberts
High School Cuyahoga Falls
Property Features:
Heating Type Gas Forced Air
Air Conditioning Type Central
Appliances Refridg/Stove
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric
Basement No
Porch/Deck Patio
Driveway Concrete
*Pet Friendly Yes
Room Level Size
Living Room 1 12.5 X 15.5
Dining Room 11 X 12
Kitchen 1 11 X 6
Master Bedroom 1 10.5 X 12
2 Bedroom 1 10 X 11
3 Bedroom 2 11.5 X 13
Laundry 6 X 6
Family room 11.5 X 17
*Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management