1413 ANDERSON
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

1413 ANDERSON

1413 Anderson Road · (330) 577-9143
Location

1413 Anderson Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Heslop Morningview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-Family
1195.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st

1413 ANDERSON RD. CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH 44221
This home as 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, dining and family room addition.
Newer windows, siding, paint and flooring. Keep your car covered
in a 2 car detached garage. Back yard also has a shed for additional
storage

# Bedrooms 4
# Bathrooms 1
Style Cape
Stories 2
Year Built 1950
Approx Finished Sq Ft 1504
Garage (# Cars) 2 Car
Approx Lot Size 50 x 120
Area Cuyahoga Falls
Elementary School Price
Middle School Roberts
High School Cuyahoga Falls

Property Features:
Heating Type Gas Forced Air
Air Conditioning Type Central
Appliances Refridg/Stove
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric
Basement No
Porch/Deck Patio
Driveway Concrete
*Pet Friendly Yes

Room Level Size
Living Room 1 12.5 X 15.5
Dining Room 11 X 12
Kitchen 1 11 X 6
Master Bedroom 1 10.5 X 12
2 Bedroom 1 10 X 11
3 Bedroom 2 11.5 X 13
Laundry 6 X 6
Family room 11.5 X 17

*Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 ANDERSON have any available units?
1413 ANDERSON has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1413 ANDERSON have?
Some of 1413 ANDERSON's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 ANDERSON currently offering any rent specials?
1413 ANDERSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 ANDERSON pet-friendly?
No, 1413 ANDERSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 1413 ANDERSON offer parking?
Yes, 1413 ANDERSON offers parking.
Does 1413 ANDERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 ANDERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 ANDERSON have a pool?
No, 1413 ANDERSON does not have a pool.
Does 1413 ANDERSON have accessible units?
No, 1413 ANDERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 ANDERSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 ANDERSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 ANDERSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 ANDERSON has units with air conditioning.
