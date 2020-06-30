Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Single-Family

1195.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st



1413 ANDERSON RD. CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH 44221

This home as 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, dining and family room addition.

Newer windows, siding, paint and flooring. Keep your car covered

in a 2 car detached garage. Back yard also has a shed for additional

storage



# Bedrooms 4

# Bathrooms 1

Style Cape

Stories 2

Year Built 1950

Approx Finished Sq Ft 1504

Garage (# Cars) 2 Car

Approx Lot Size 50 x 120

Area Cuyahoga Falls

Elementary School Price

Middle School Roberts

High School Cuyahoga Falls



Property Features:

Heating Type Gas Forced Air

Air Conditioning Type Central

Appliances Refridg/Stove

Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric

Basement No

Porch/Deck Patio

Driveway Concrete

*Pet Friendly Yes



Room Level Size

Living Room 1 12.5 X 15.5

Dining Room 11 X 12

Kitchen 1 11 X 6

Master Bedroom 1 10.5 X 12

2 Bedroom 1 10 X 11

3 Bedroom 2 11.5 X 13

Laundry 6 X 6

Family room 11.5 X 17



*Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management