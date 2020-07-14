All apartments in Columbus
Worthington Commons

1541 Barnes Drive East · (614) 877-6362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Worthington Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers. Our two-bedroom town homes offer you the comfort and convenience you are looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Worthington Commons have any available units?
Worthington Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Worthington Commons have?
Some of Worthington Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Worthington Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Worthington Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Worthington Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Worthington Commons is pet friendly.
Does Worthington Commons offer parking?
Yes, Worthington Commons offers parking.
Does Worthington Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Worthington Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Worthington Commons have a pool?
No, Worthington Commons does not have a pool.
Does Worthington Commons have accessible units?
No, Worthington Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Worthington Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Worthington Commons has units with dishwashers.
