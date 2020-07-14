All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:40 AM

Sawmill Ridge

6564 Millridge Cir · (614) 942-5137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6627MC · Avail. Jul 16

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 6585MC · Avail. Jul 22

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 6613MC · Avail. Oct 8

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sawmill Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.&nbsp;Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.&nbsp;Amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, designer kitchens, and&nbsp;gas fireplaces. Conveniently located off 270 & Sawmill Road, Sawmill Ridge could not be closer to all the great dining, shopping and fun in the Dublin area and new Bridge Street District, while providing a private and scenic living environment. &nbsp;Spend the summer months relaxing on our pool deck, spending time on your enclosed patio/covered porch, or enjoying our two acre park.&nbsp;All Sawmill Ridge residents are invited to participate in our resident referral and Home Purchase programs.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sawmill Ridge have any available units?
Sawmill Ridge has 4 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Sawmill Ridge have?
Some of Sawmill Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sawmill Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sawmill Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sawmill Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sawmill Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sawmill Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sawmill Ridge offers parking.
Does Sawmill Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sawmill Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sawmill Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sawmill Ridge has a pool.
Does Sawmill Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Sawmill Ridge has accessible units.
Does Sawmill Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sawmill Ridge has units with dishwashers.
