Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed accessible parking bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving

Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District. Amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, designer kitchens, and gas fireplaces. Conveniently located off 270 & Sawmill Road, Sawmill Ridge could not be closer to all the great dining, shopping and fun in the Dublin area and new Bridge Street District, while providing a private and scenic living environment. Spend the summer months relaxing on our pool deck, spending time on your enclosed patio/covered porch, or enjoying our two acre park. All Sawmill Ridge residents are invited to participate in our resident referral and Home Purchase programs.