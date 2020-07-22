Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar game room package receiving

Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in. Graham Park at The Highlands effortlessly blends form and function with modern luxuries, all at your fingertips. Our one and two-bedroom brand-new apartments allow you to entertain and impress with a gourmet kitchen complete with 42-inch cabinets, tile backsplash, bar seating and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and brushed nickel fixtures and accents throughout. Residents at Graham Park can relax and unwind in the Mediterranean-style pool, outdoor lounge with fire pit, living room with wood-burning fireplace, or the resident lounge with arcade games. We are conveniently located on the cusp of Route 161 and Sawmill Road, putting you near a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Take a short Uber ride to Dublin’s Bridge Park District for a night out, enjoy the outdoors at Indian Run Falls, or perhaps grab your running shoes or bike and head out on the Olentangy River Trail. What are you waiting for? Stop in for a tour today; we would love to show you around!