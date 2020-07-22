All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:39 PM

Graham Park

2390 Harper Isabelle · (614) 881-4795
Rent Special
Move in by 8/31 and save $1600 on select apartments
Location

2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH 43235
Worthingview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304F2379 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 107F2369 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 305F2380 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204F2277 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 209F2323 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 209F2277 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Graham Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
game room
package receiving
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in. Graham Park at The Highlands effortlessly blends form and function with modern luxuries, all at your fingertips. Our one and two-bedroom brand-new apartments allow you to entertain and impress with a gourmet kitchen complete with 42-inch cabinets, tile backsplash, bar seating and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and brushed nickel fixtures and accents throughout. Residents at Graham Park can relax and unwind in the Mediterranean-style pool, outdoor lounge with fire pit, living room with wood-burning fireplace, or the resident lounge with arcade games. We are conveniently located on the cusp of Route 161 and Sawmill Road, putting you near a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Take a short Uber ride to Dublin’s Bridge Park District for a night out, enjoy the outdoors at Indian Run Falls, or perhaps grab your running shoes or bike and head out on the Olentangy River Trail. What are you waiting for? Stop in for a tour today; we would love to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Graham Park have any available units?
Graham Park has 35 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Graham Park have?
Some of Graham Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Graham Park currently offering any rent specials?
Graham Park is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 8/31 and save $1600 on select apartments
Is Graham Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Graham Park is pet friendly.
Does Graham Park offer parking?
Yes, Graham Park offers parking.
Does Graham Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Graham Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Graham Park have a pool?
Yes, Graham Park has a pool.
Does Graham Park have accessible units?
No, Graham Park does not have accessible units.
Does Graham Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Graham Park has units with dishwashers.
