Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
947 Miller Ave
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
947 Miller Ave
947 Miller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
947 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fresh updates throughout! - Minutes from Nationwide Children's Hospital and downtown entertainment! More pictures to come!
For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DV3x3HwNcub
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4859810)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 947 Miller Ave have any available units?
947 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 947 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
947 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 947 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 947 Miller Ave offer parking?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 947 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 947 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Miller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Miller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
