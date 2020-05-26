910 Polaris Grand Dr, Columbus, OH 43240 Polaris North
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Ground floor 2bed 2 bath Lake facing beautiful view in unit laundry Central hot and cold ac Normal community pricing atleast per month electricty and water extra With sublease per month with trash, electricity and water extra.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 polari 910 Polaris Grand Dr have any available units?
910 polari 910 Polaris Grand Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 910 polari 910 Polaris Grand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 polari 910 Polaris Grand Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.