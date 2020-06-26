All apartments in Columbus
77 W Maynard Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:54 PM

77 W Maynard Ave

77 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

77 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This side opens up to a large Living room that flows into the Dining Room and then into the Kitchen. You can go to the shared backyard from here or down to the basement where the washer dryer hookups are. Back in the Dining Room you can take the stairs up to the second floor where the three bedrooms and bathroom is. From there you can go to the third floor which is the fourth bedroom with an elongated floor plan with unique slanted ceilings.

This listing displays the details for renting half of the building (four bedrooms).

Water billing is flat rate, additional $30 per person per month.

Lease terms start at 12 months.

Co-Signers welcome to bridge Income Guidelines or Low/No Credit History.

Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

--Application Requirements--

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

