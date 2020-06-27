All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 26 2019

6662 Bennell Drive

6662 Bennell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6662 Bennell Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major energy efficient appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6662 Bennell Drive have any available units?
6662 Bennell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6662 Bennell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6662 Bennell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6662 Bennell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6662 Bennell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive offer parking?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive have a pool?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6662 Bennell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6662 Bennell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
