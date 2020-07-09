All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

66 East Northwood Avenue

66 East Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

66 East Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
66 East Northwood Avenue Available 08/15/21 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 66 East Northwood Avenue is located only a half block off of High Street! This spacious, 7 bedroom 2 bathroom home is truly one of the nicest homes on campus. The refinished hardwood flooring opens up to a gorgeous kitchen with over-sized custom maple cabinets, ceramic tile floor, travertine tile back splash, and even a beautiful bay window. 66 E Northwood Avenue has central air, all matching appliances including a refrigerator, glass top cooking range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, and washer and dryer hookups are in the basement. There is even a 2nd floor bedroom with a screened in porch that overlooks a quaint, fenced in backyard with a small, two car off street parking lot.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 East Northwood Avenue have any available units?
66 East Northwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 East Northwood Avenue have?
Some of 66 East Northwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 East Northwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 East Northwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 East Northwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 66 East Northwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 66 East Northwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 66 East Northwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 66 East Northwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 East Northwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 East Northwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 East Northwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 East Northwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 East Northwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 East Northwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 East Northwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

