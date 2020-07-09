Amenities

66 East Northwood Avenue Available 08/15/21 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 66 East Northwood Avenue is located only a half block off of High Street! This spacious, 7 bedroom 2 bathroom home is truly one of the nicest homes on campus. The refinished hardwood flooring opens up to a gorgeous kitchen with over-sized custom maple cabinets, ceramic tile floor, travertine tile back splash, and even a beautiful bay window. 66 E Northwood Avenue has central air, all matching appliances including a refrigerator, glass top cooking range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, and washer and dryer hookups are in the basement. There is even a 2nd floor bedroom with a screened in porch that overlooks a quaint, fenced in backyard with a small, two car off street parking lot.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4336



No Pets Allowed



