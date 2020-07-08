59 West Maynard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking

Interior professionally renovated and updated.

Four large bedrooms, each with telephone and coaxial cable outlets, 110 volt interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a large full size closet with lights.

Two full size baths each with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet .

Great room (18'x 14') with a large closet.

Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.

Glass Block windows in basement with vents.

50 gallon Kenmore electric water heater.

92% efficient Trane gas furnace and Central Air Conditioning.

First Alert Security and fire alarm system that can be monitored.

Ceramic tile on bathroom floors and great room entry.

New medium brown carpet through out bedrooms, halls and great room.

Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white wood trim.

Modern kitchen with oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.

Free off street parking for four vehicles, well maintained yard.

Front porch and back deck and new exterior doors.

Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.

New Square D 150 amp breaker box and electric service.

Well-maintained yard with security lights

Landlord/owner lives near.

