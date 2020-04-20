Live in this fully renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in the heart of Franklinton. Great old brick street and a balcony even! All top of the line stainless steel appliances, private yard with enclosed parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
50 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
What amenities does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 50 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.