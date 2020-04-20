All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 50 Wisconsin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
50 Wisconsin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 Wisconsin Avenue

50 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Wisconsin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in this fully renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in the heart of Franklinton. Great old brick street and a balcony even! All top of the line stainless steel appliances, private yard with enclosed parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
50 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 50 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 50 Wisconsin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 50 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing