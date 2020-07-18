All apartments in Columbus
4443 Mobile Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4443 Mobile Dr

4443 Mobile Drive · (614) 717-9410
Location

4443 Mobile Drive, Columbus, OH 43220
Kendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $835 · Avail. now

$835

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, private, green space, great location - Property Id: 225216

Parker Place Apartments has a spacious two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available now. Water and trash paid. 24 unit building in small private complex that includes laundry building, pool, tennis court and picnic area, off street parking. Ideally located near shopping, dining, and public transportation. Close to Rt. 315, Worthington, Upper Arlington, Dublin, Clintonville, Ohio State University, and Riverside Hospital. $835 + per month. One year lease. No pets. Call Deborah after 9AM 717-9410 to view or respond to listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4443-mobile-dr-columbus-oh/225216
Property Id 225216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Mobile Dr have any available units?
4443 Mobile Dr has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Mobile Dr have?
Some of 4443 Mobile Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Mobile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Mobile Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Mobile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4443 Mobile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4443 Mobile Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Mobile Dr offers parking.
Does 4443 Mobile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 Mobile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Mobile Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4443 Mobile Dr has a pool.
Does 4443 Mobile Dr have accessible units?
No, 4443 Mobile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Mobile Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4443 Mobile Dr has units with dishwashers.
