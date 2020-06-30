All apartments in Columbus
3416 Beulah Road

3416 Beulah Road · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Beulah Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with 1293 Sf!

This home has many unique features including hard wood floors on the main level, basement, second living space on the upper level and more! This is a perfect home for first time home renters!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Beulah Road have any available units?
3416 Beulah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3416 Beulah Road currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Beulah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Beulah Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Beulah Road is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Beulah Road offer parking?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Beulah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Beulah Road have a pool?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Beulah Road have accessible units?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Beulah Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Beulah Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Beulah Road does not have units with air conditioning.

