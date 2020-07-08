All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2844 Bannon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2844 Bannon Court
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:06 PM

2844 Bannon Court

2844 Bannon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2844 Bannon Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home is located in a quiet court. Right when you ride up to the home there is a nice front door. Walk into the home and to the right is the open concept living room and dining room. There is a fireplace with a brick accent (tenant is responsible to get inspected) Connected is the kitchen with all white appliances. Throughout the main floor there is a nice wood laminate flooring. For convenience there is also a half bathroom on the main floor. There’s also a door connected to the kitchen that goes to the two car attached garage and there is a huge unfinished basement. At the base of the stairs there is a coat closet. Walk up the stairs to the second floor is a linen closet and we have the first full bathroom then we have a huge first bedroom with a walk in closet with shelves. Then we have bedroom two and we have bedroom three. there is a huge backyard and a huge storage shed as well.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Bannon Court have any available units?
2844 Bannon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 Bannon Court have?
Some of 2844 Bannon Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Bannon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Bannon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Bannon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 Bannon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2844 Bannon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2844 Bannon Court offers parking.
Does 2844 Bannon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 Bannon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Bannon Court have a pool?
No, 2844 Bannon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Bannon Court have accessible units?
No, 2844 Bannon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Bannon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 Bannon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing