2844 Bannon Court

This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home is located in a quiet court. Right when you ride up to the home there is a nice front door. Walk into the home and to the right is the open concept living room and dining room. There is a fireplace with a brick accent (tenant is responsible to get inspected) Connected is the kitchen with all white appliances. Throughout the main floor there is a nice wood laminate flooring. For convenience there is also a half bathroom on the main floor. There’s also a door connected to the kitchen that goes to the two car attached garage and there is a huge unfinished basement. At the base of the stairs there is a coat closet. Walk up the stairs to the second floor is a linen closet and we have the first full bathroom then we have a huge first bedroom with a walk in closet with shelves. Then we have bedroom two and we have bedroom three. there is a huge backyard and a huge storage shed as well.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.