2790 Patrick Henry Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

2790 Patrick Henry Avenue

2790 Patrick Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2790 Patrick Henry Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This beautiful home is tucked away from traffic in a neighborhood littered with foliage and water fountains. This home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms! The front door opens up to an elongated living and dining room and loads of natural lighting. Open kitchen is attached to the main room, with ample storage and all black appliances. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath. The third, master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk-in closet.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have any available units?
2790 Patrick Henry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Patrick Henry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue offer parking?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2790 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
