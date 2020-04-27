All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2684 Joyce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2684 Joyce Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 1:34 AM

2684 Joyce Avenue

2684 Joyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2684 Joyce Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent this cozy updated 2 bedroom apartment which features fresh paint, a kitchen with new cabinets and vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have any available units?
2684 Joyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2684 Joyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Joyce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Joyce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue offer parking?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have a pool?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing