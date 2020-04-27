Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2684 Joyce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2684 Joyce Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 1:34 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2684 Joyce Avenue
2684 Joyce Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2684 Joyce Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent this cozy updated 2 bedroom apartment which features fresh paint, a kitchen with new cabinets and vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have any available units?
2684 Joyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2684 Joyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Joyce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Joyce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue offer parking?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have a pool?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Joyce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2684 Joyce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing