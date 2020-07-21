All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2530 Edsel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2530 Edsel Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 6:08 PM

2530 Edsel Avenue

2530 Edsel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2530 Edsel Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have any available units?
2530 Edsel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2530 Edsel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Edsel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Edsel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Edsel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue offer parking?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have a pool?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Edsel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Edsel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing