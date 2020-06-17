2424 Warfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage bi-level home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features laminate wood floors with a view of the beautiful spacious kitchen with brand new appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.