2424 Warfield Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:40 AM

2424 Warfield Drive

2424 Warfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Warfield Drive, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage bi-level home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features laminate wood floors with a view of the beautiful spacious kitchen with brand new appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Warfield Drive have any available units?
2424 Warfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Warfield Drive have?
Some of 2424 Warfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Warfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Warfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Warfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Warfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Warfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Warfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 Warfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Warfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Warfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2424 Warfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Warfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Warfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Warfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Warfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

