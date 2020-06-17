1699 Dewberry Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End SFM ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

**We Accept ITIN's**



Handyman special!!

Nice area!

Large yard!!

Driveway parking!!

Large open kitchen!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $5000 down and $960 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Just a small total of $89,000 PRICE IS NEGOTIABLE!!!



(RLNE5619329)