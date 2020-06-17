All apartments in Columbus
1699 Dewberry Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1699 Dewberry Rd

1699 Dewberry Road · (614) 361-3919
Location

1699 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1699 Dewberry Rd · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End SFM ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!
**We Accept ITIN's**

Handyman special!!
Nice area!
Large yard!!
Driveway parking!!
Large open kitchen!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $5000 down and $960 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Just a small total of $89,000 PRICE IS NEGOTIABLE!!!

(RLNE5619329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have any available units?
1699 Dewberry Rd has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1699 Dewberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1699 Dewberry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 Dewberry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1699 Dewberry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1699 Dewberry Rd does offer parking.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1699 Dewberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have a pool?
No, 1699 Dewberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 1699 Dewberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1699 Dewberry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1699 Dewberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1699 Dewberry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
