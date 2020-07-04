1624 Harvard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Single-Family in Woodland Park - Please visit www.newcityohio.com for more details. NO SECTION 8. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase at a very affordable price and is available for sale or lease purchase only. Two-story home offering 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, newer windows, hard surface floors, covered front porch and a rear deck with a good sized yard. Convenient location close to OSU East Hospital and Downtown Columbus. Call Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5451266)