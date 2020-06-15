1305 E 19th Ave

Amenities

some paid utils microwave refrigerator

ROOMS FOR RENT

FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and

EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!

Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!Only

This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are up to 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for · a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.



WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.



ALL CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!

EXAMPLE: SSI or SSN



(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)

GET ON THE WAITING LIST



APPLY ONLINE AT:

https://room4me.vpweb.com/

OR



TEXT - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808