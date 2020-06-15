All apartments in Columbus
1305 E 19th Ave

1305 E 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1305 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ROOMS FOR RENT
FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and
EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!Only
$410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!
 
This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are up to 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for · a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.
 
WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.
 
ALL CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!
EXAMPLE: SSI or SSN
 
(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)
APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS
AND EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
 
GET ON THE WAITING LIST
 
APPLY ONLINE AT:
https://room4me.vpweb.com/
OR
 
TEXT - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

