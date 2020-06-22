All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

1191 Oregon Ave

1191 Oregon Avenue · (614) 316-2921
Location

1191 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Harrison West. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and fenced yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 10th 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mary Wargo at 614-316-2921 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 Oregon Ave have any available units?
1191 Oregon Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 Oregon Ave have?
Some of 1191 Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1191 Oregon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1191 Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1191 Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1191 Oregon Ave does offer parking.
Does 1191 Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 1191 Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1191 Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1191 Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1191 Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.
