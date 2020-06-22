1191 Oregon Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Harrison West. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and fenced yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 10th 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mary Wargo at 614-316-2921 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.