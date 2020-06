Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing. The eat-in kitchen is updated with new cabinets and appliances, and leads into a spacious formal dining room. The large living room and fireplace finish up the first floor and includes a welcoming foyer. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and an updated bath. This home also includes a basement and 2 car detached garage. ***tenants are responsible for all utilities. We do not allow pets at this location.