Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath, newer windows and large front porch, perfect for those summer evenings! Nice hardwood floors throughout. All appliances including washer and dryer. Great location for Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals residence! Welcome home!