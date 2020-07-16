All apartments in Cleveland Heights
2970 Edgehill Rd

2970 Edgehill Road · (440) 725-8529
Location

2970 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Grant Deming District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this large 1,500 square feet side-by-side (per unit) , featuring 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled and move-in ready! A bright living room includes large windows and fireplace. The dining room is spacious and ready for dinner parties and holiday entertaining. The open concept/ eat-in kitchen includes, newer cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level includes 3 spacious bedrooms, all featuring beautiful wood floors and a remodeled full bathroom completes the second floor. The third floor includes 2 extra rooms that could be used as a fourth bedroom/study. Other improvements include all newer windows, updated wiring/plumbing/hot water tanks and energy efficient furnaces Separate basements with laundry. One garage parking spot with additional driveway spaces. Great location, close to University Circle, Coventry Village, hospital, CWRU and All that Downtown Cleveland has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have any available units?
2970 Edgehill Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2970 Edgehill Rd have?
Some of 2970 Edgehill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 Edgehill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2970 Edgehill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 Edgehill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2970 Edgehill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2970 Edgehill Rd offers parking.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 Edgehill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have a pool?
No, 2970 Edgehill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2970 Edgehill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2970 Edgehill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2970 Edgehill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2970 Edgehill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
