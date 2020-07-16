2970 Edgehill Rd

Amenities

Don't miss this large 1,500 square feet side-by-side (per unit) , featuring 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled and move-in ready! A bright living room includes large windows and fireplace. The dining room is spacious and ready for dinner parties and holiday entertaining. The open concept/ eat-in kitchen includes, newer cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level includes 3 spacious bedrooms, all featuring beautiful wood floors and a remodeled full bathroom completes the second floor. The third floor includes 2 extra rooms that could be used as a fourth bedroom/study. Other improvements include all newer windows, updated wiring/plumbing/hot water tanks and energy efficient furnaces Separate basements with laundry. One garage parking spot with additional driveway spaces. Great location, close to University Circle, Coventry Village, hospital, CWRU and All that Downtown Cleveland has to offer.