2929 Meadowbrook Blvd

Amenities
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Check out this Incredible, half of a Side by Side, Impeccably updated 2-Family Home for Rent! This side of the Large duplex features 5 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The home has been updated with neutral paint throughout, totally renovated kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, tile back splash & all new stainless steel appliances. All flooring has been updated throughout with refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. This home sits on corner lot in Cleveland Hts and has a garage space included for your convenience, we have other rental opportunities, contact list agent for details! Pets are welcome with an additional fee.