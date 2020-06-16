All apartments in Cleveland Heights
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd

2929 Meadowbrook Boulevard · (216) 916-7778
Location

2929 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Check out this Incredible, half of a Side by Side, Impeccably updated 2-Family Home for Rent! This side of the Large duplex features 5 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The home has been updated with neutral paint throughout, totally renovated kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, tile back splash & all new stainless steel appliances. All flooring has been updated throughout with refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. This home sits on corner lot in Cleveland Hts and has a garage space included for your convenience, we have other rental opportunities, contact list agent for details! Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have any available units?
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have?
Some of 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have a pool?
No, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Meadowbrook Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
