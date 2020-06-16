2929 Meadowbrook Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Check out this Incredible, half of a Side by Side, Impeccably updated 2-Family Home for Rent! This side of the Large duplex features 5 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. The home has been updated with neutral paint throughout, totally renovated kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, tile back splash & all new stainless steel appliances. All flooring has been updated throughout with refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. This home sits on corner lot in Cleveland Hts and has a garage space included for your convenience, we have other rental opportunities, contact list agent for details! Pets are welcome with an additional fee.