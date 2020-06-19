All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2393 Woodmere Dr

2393 Woodmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Shaker Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath. Loft bedroom on third floor with its own full bathroom. Full basement with washer/dryer. One garage space is available along with two more spaces in the side driveway. Shaker Lakes park nearby with nature paths, nature center, and recreation. Commute easily to Downtown, east side suburbs, or University circle area. Make your appointment today for live viewing or virtual tour will be available. Landlord is not taking any vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have any available units?
2393 Woodmere Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland Heights, OH.
What amenities does 2393 Woodmere Dr have?
Some of 2393 Woodmere Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 Woodmere Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2393 Woodmere Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 Woodmere Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2393 Woodmere Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2393 Woodmere Dr does offer parking.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2393 Woodmere Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have a pool?
No, 2393 Woodmere Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have accessible units?
No, 2393 Woodmere Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2393 Woodmere Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2393 Woodmere Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2393 Woodmere Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
