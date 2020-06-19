2393 Woodmere Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath. Loft bedroom on third floor with its own full bathroom. Full basement with washer/dryer. One garage space is available along with two more spaces in the side driveway. Shaker Lakes park nearby with nature paths, nature center, and recreation. Commute easily to Downtown, east side suburbs, or University circle area. Make your appointment today for live viewing or virtual tour will be available. Landlord is not taking any vouchers at this time.