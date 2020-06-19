All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:42 PM

1990 Marlindale Road

1990 Marlindale Road · (216) 208-8127
Location

1990 Marlindale Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555151?source=marketing

SEC. 8 Welcome!
Spacious home with large kitchen.
Dining Room with built-ins.
Large living room with fireplace feature.
Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath with tub.shower.
3rd floor offers huge bedroom with separate bath-tub only.
Large separate basement with washer/dryer hook-up
Water and sewer included.
This side-by-side has driveway and garage space.
Section 8 or Eden 4-BD Voucher WELCOME!
For more information email Beverly@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-369-7644

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Marlindale Road have any available units?
1990 Marlindale Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1990 Marlindale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Marlindale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Marlindale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Marlindale Road does offer parking.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road have a pool?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road have accessible units?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Marlindale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Marlindale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
