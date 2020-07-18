1908 Staunton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous, updated colonial in Cleveland Heights short drive to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more. Updated kitchen with all appliances included, elegant living room and formal dining room with corner built-in cabinet. Three bedrooms and fully updated full bath on the second floor with finished third floor for additional play space or fourth bedroom. Refinished hardwood floors run throughout the living room, dining room, and all the bedrooms. Two car detached garage, newer mechanicals, windows and much more! New A/C 2019. Easy to show and available for immediate occupancy. No Section 8 or Vouchers of any kind. Showings begin 6/25/20.