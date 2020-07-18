All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Find more places like 1908 Staunton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland Heights, OH
/
1908 Staunton Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1908 Staunton Rd

1908 Staunton Road · (440) 682-0552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1908 Staunton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous, updated colonial in Cleveland Heights short drive to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more. Updated kitchen with all appliances included, elegant living room and formal dining room with corner built-in cabinet. Three bedrooms and fully updated full bath on the second floor with finished third floor for additional play space or fourth bedroom. Refinished hardwood floors run throughout the living room, dining room, and all the bedrooms. Two car detached garage, newer mechanicals, windows and much more! New A/C 2019. Easy to show and available for immediate occupancy. No Section 8 or Vouchers of any kind. Showings begin 6/25/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Staunton Rd have any available units?
1908 Staunton Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1908 Staunton Rd have?
Some of 1908 Staunton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Staunton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Staunton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Staunton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Staunton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Staunton Rd offers parking.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Staunton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd have a pool?
No, 1908 Staunton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1908 Staunton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Staunton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Staunton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1908 Staunton Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1908 Staunton Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland Heights 1 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Heights Apartments with GaragesCleveland Heights Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coventry Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity