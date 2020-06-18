All apartments in Cleveland Heights
1635 Belmar Rd

1635 Belmar Road · (440) 941-3692
Location

1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
East Cleveland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen. Washer dryer hookups in basement. Off street parking in driveway available. Close to University circle, Coventry, and Little Italy. Application with background and credit check required. Security deposit and first month rent when signing twelve month lease or longer. No Section 8 please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Belmar Rd have any available units?
1635 Belmar Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1635 Belmar Rd have?
Some of 1635 Belmar Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Belmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Belmar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Belmar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1635 Belmar Rd does offer parking.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd have a pool?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Belmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Belmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
