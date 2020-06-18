1635 Belmar Rd

Amenities

Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen. Washer dryer hookups in basement. Off street parking in driveway available. Close to University circle, Coventry, and Little Italy. Application with background and credit check required. Security deposit and first month rent when signing twelve month lease or longer. No Section 8 please.