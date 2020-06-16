All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

13062 cedar rd

13062 Cedar Road · (216) 780-2577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Cedar Lee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet. 3rd floor can be a 4th bedroom or a den.Basement has washer and dryer hook ups. central air. Garage. Off street parking for 3 cars. Patio and front porch.
Great location near Coventry,Cedar Hill,Case,Clinic.,University Hospital and Lee rd.entertainment area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13062 cedar rd have any available units?
13062 cedar rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13062 cedar rd have?
Some of 13062 cedar rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13062 cedar rd currently offering any rent specials?
13062 cedar rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13062 cedar rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13062 cedar rd is pet friendly.
Does 13062 cedar rd offer parking?
Yes, 13062 cedar rd does offer parking.
Does 13062 cedar rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13062 cedar rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13062 cedar rd have a pool?
No, 13062 cedar rd does not have a pool.
Does 13062 cedar rd have accessible units?
No, 13062 cedar rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13062 cedar rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13062 cedar rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13062 cedar rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13062 cedar rd has units with air conditioning.
