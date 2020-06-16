13062 cedar rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet. 3rd floor can be a 4th bedroom or a den.Basement has washer and dryer hook ups. central air. Garage. Off street parking for 3 cars. Patio and front porch.

Great location near Coventry,Cedar Hill,Case,Clinic.,University Hospital and Lee rd.entertainment area