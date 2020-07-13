Woods of Turpin Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool gym 24hr maintenance internet access

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Call us home for all the right reasons! Located in historic Anderson Township, The Woods of Turpin offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with retro-style brick buildings. You’ll enjoy the quiet life of the country with 40 pet-friendly acres filled with beautiful, mature trees and a rippling stream.



Your drive from work is so scenic, you’ll be relaxed before you get home. And while you’ll feel like you are miles from civilization. The Woods is only minutes from I-275 and downtown Cincinnati's finest dining and shopping. Call us today for a personal tour of your new home!