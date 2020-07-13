Woods of Turpin Apartments

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Extra Storage Available