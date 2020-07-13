All apartments in Cincinnati
Woods of Turpin Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Woods of Turpin Apartments

6375 Clough Pike · (513) 817-0665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244
Turpin Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6433-2 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods of Turpin Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Call us home for all the right reasons! Located in historic Anderson Township, The Woods of Turpin offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with retro-style brick buildings. You’ll enjoy the quiet life of the country with 40 pet-friendly acres filled with beautiful, mature trees and a rippling stream.

Your drive from work is so scenic, you’ll be relaxed before you get home. And while you’ll feel like you are miles from civilization. The Woods is only minutes from I-275 and downtown Cincinnati's finest dining and shopping. Call us today for a personal tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Extra Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods of Turpin Apartments have any available units?
Woods of Turpin Apartments has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Woods of Turpin Apartments have?
Some of Woods of Turpin Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods of Turpin Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woods of Turpin Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods of Turpin Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods of Turpin Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woods of Turpin Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woods of Turpin Apartments offers parking.
Does Woods of Turpin Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods of Turpin Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods of Turpin Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woods of Turpin Apartments has a pool.
Does Woods of Turpin Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woods of Turpin Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woods of Turpin Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods of Turpin Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woods of Turpin Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

