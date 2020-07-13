Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

McCauly Crossing is located in a serene, park-like setting in prestigious Sharonville, Ohio, just minutes from West Chester and the greater Cincinnati metro. McCauly is conveniently near numerous area attractions in both Blue Ash and Mason including fine dining, shopping and major highways I-71, I-75 and 275.

All one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans have upgraded gourmet kitchens with plenty of cabinet space and spacious living rooms with vaulted ceilings. Full-sized washer and dryer are included with every unit. This pet-friendly community offers tennis and volleyball courts, a private catch-and-release fishing lake, and sparkling pool with sundeck.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.