All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like McCauly Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
McCauly Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

McCauly Crossing

10135 Crossing Dr · (513) 802-9810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241
Sharonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

A2-1

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

A1-2

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

B2-1

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

B1-2

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

B3-1

$1,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

B3-2

$1,849

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McCauly Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
McCauly Crossing is located in a serene, park-like setting in prestigious Sharonville, Ohio, just minutes from West Chester and the greater Cincinnati metro. McCauly is conveniently near numerous area attractions in both Blue Ash and Mason including fine dining, shopping and major highways I-71, I-75 and 275.
All one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans have upgraded gourmet kitchens with plenty of cabinet space and spacious living rooms with vaulted ceilings. Full-sized washer and dryer are included with every unit. This pet-friendly community offers tennis and volleyball courts, a private catch-and-release fishing lake, and sparkling pool with sundeck.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McCauly Crossing have any available units?
McCauly Crossing offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,049, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,099, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,349. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does McCauly Crossing have?
Some of McCauly Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McCauly Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
McCauly Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McCauly Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, McCauly Crossing is pet friendly.
Does McCauly Crossing offer parking?
Yes, McCauly Crossing offers parking.
Does McCauly Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McCauly Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McCauly Crossing have a pool?
Yes, McCauly Crossing has a pool.
Does McCauly Crossing have accessible units?
No, McCauly Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does McCauly Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McCauly Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for McCauly Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Lombardy Flats
322 West 4th Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45255
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place
Cincinnati, OH 45219
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity