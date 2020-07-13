All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like Gramercy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
Gramercy
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Gramercy

Open Now until 6pm
155 W 7th St · (513) 234-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive your first full month rent-free when you sign a lease before July 31st, 2020. Some restrictions may apply - see a DownTowne Living associate for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. now

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gramercy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
Located right on beautiful Piatt Park, you’ll enjoy our central downtown location but with a beautiful park right outside the main entry. Your studio-, one-, or two-bedroom apartment home or two-bedroom townehome has just been updated with all the latest interior amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new all-in-one washer and dryer combos. Gramercy also includes trash and recycle for utilities. And if that isn’t enough, let us take you out on to the rooftop courtyard, past the outdoor kitchen, and over to one of the only outdoor pools in downtown Cincinnati that you can enjoy all summer. Then when the cold weather hits, enjoy the fitness center or head over to The Lofts at Shillito Place and enjoy their clubroom, pool table, half-court basketball, and anything else you’d like, courtesy of the Towne Total Package that comes with being a DownTowne resident.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25 - $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gramercy have any available units?
Gramercy has 9 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Gramercy have?
Some of Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
Gramercy is offering the following rent specials: Receive your first full month rent-free when you sign a lease before July 31st, 2020. Some restrictions may apply - see a DownTowne Living associate for more details.
Is Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, Gramercy offers parking.
Does Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gramercy have a pool?
Yes, Gramercy has a pool.
Does Gramercy have accessible units?
No, Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gramercy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl
Cincinnati, OH 45255
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45249
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place
Cincinnati, OH 45219

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity