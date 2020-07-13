Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table package receiving cats allowed elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments game room internet access online portal

Located right on beautiful Piatt Park, you’ll enjoy our central downtown location but with a beautiful park right outside the main entry. Your studio-, one-, or two-bedroom apartment home or two-bedroom townehome has just been updated with all the latest interior amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new all-in-one washer and dryer combos. Gramercy also includes trash and recycle for utilities. And if that isn’t enough, let us take you out on to the rooftop courtyard, past the outdoor kitchen, and over to one of the only outdoor pools in downtown Cincinnati that you can enjoy all summer. Then when the cold weather hits, enjoy the fitness center or head over to The Lofts at Shillito Place and enjoy their clubroom, pool table, half-court basketball, and anything else you’d like, courtesy of the Towne Total Package that comes with being a DownTowne resident.