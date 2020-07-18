All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 3444 Evanston Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
3444 Evanston Avenue,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3444 Evanston Avenue,

3444 Evanston Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3444 Evanston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207
Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3444 Evanston Avenue, · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This stunning home has been completely updated new flooring, new roof, new windows, new paint, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with brand new dishwasher, a new disposal and a range hood. The home also has a 1 car attached garage, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, separate dining, walk in closets, has central air, and a full basement! Outside, you will find a patio and a nice sized yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5905020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have any available units?
3444 Evanston Avenue, has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have?
Some of 3444 Evanston Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Evanston Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Evanston Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Evanston Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Evanston Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Evanston Avenue, offers parking.
Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Evanston Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3444 Evanston Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3444 Evanston Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Evanston Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Evanston Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3444 Evanston Avenue,?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct.
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity