Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This stunning home has been completely updated new flooring, new roof, new windows, new paint, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with brand new dishwasher, a new disposal and a range hood. The home also has a 1 car attached garage, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, separate dining, walk in closets, has central air, and a full basement! Outside, you will find a patio and a nice sized yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE5905020)