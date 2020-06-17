All apartments in Chagrin Falls
Find more places like 140 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chagrin Falls, OH
/
140 South Main Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

140 South Main Street

140 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

140 South Main Street, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming century home: Bright and welcoming with many large windows, hardwood floors, and vintage moldings. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Downtown Chagrin Falls. Finished attic also provide possible third bedroom as shown in photos. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants, and amenities Chagrin Falls has to offer. $2290.00/mo, One month security deposit. Call Robert at 216-965-7043.

Charming century home: Bright and welcoming with many large windows, hardwood floors, and vintage moldings. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Downtown Chagrin Falls. Finished attic also provide possible third bedroom as shown in photos. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants, and amenities Chagrin Falls has to offer. $2190.00/mo, One month security deposit. Call Robert at 216-965-7043. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 South Main Street have any available units?
140 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chagrin Falls, OH.
What amenities does 140 South Main Street have?
Some of 140 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 140 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 140 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 140 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 South Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHYoungstown, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Cuyahoga Community College District