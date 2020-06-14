Apartment List
/
OH
/
solon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Solon, OH with garage

Solon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.
Results within 5 miles of Solon
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3714 Gridley Rd
3714 Gridley Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3006 sqft
Charming stone home with slate roof on tree-lined Winslow Road. Beautiful details include leaded windows, carved fireplaces, hardwood floors and rounded stone entry. Owned by the same family for 16 years, this house is quite well maintained.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5014 Nob Hill Dr
5014 Nob Hill Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
- Completely remodeled 2 bdrm second floor condo with a balcony. New kitchen with granite counter-tops and New Samsung stainless steel appliances. New bathroom. New windows. New wood like luxury vinyl floors. New paint and light fixtures, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
140 South Main Street
140 South Main Street, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1516 sqft
Charming century home: Bright and welcoming with many large windows, hardwood floors, and vintage moldings. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Downtown Chagrin Falls. Finished attic also provide possible third bedroom as shown in photos.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Solon, OH

Solon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Solon 1 BedroomsSolon 2 BedroomsSolon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSolon 3 BedroomsSolon Apartments with Balcony
Solon Apartments with GarageSolon Apartments with GymSolon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSolon Apartments with Parking
Solon Apartments with PoolSolon Apartments with Washer-DryerSolon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSolon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OH
Mentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus