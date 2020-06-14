Apartment List
/
OH
/
wadsworth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH with garage

Wadsworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Wadsworth

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10141 Acme Rd
10141 Acme Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3684 sqft
Cool modern home with gorgeous updates is an entertainer's dream. The whole feeling of this home is fresh. Enjoy cooking and meals in the large, beautifully appointed eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of light cabinetry.
Results within 10 miles of Wadsworth
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
2865 Chamberlain Rd
2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Rd
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Road, Summit County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3388 sqft
Move right into this stunning renovation of large country home with roots dating back to 1920! Graceful charm of a historic home w/modern-day conveniences.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2737 Arenac Rd
2737 Arenac Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great ranch in Copley fairlawn schools 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. First floor laundry 2 Car garage underneath. Walk out lower level with family room. Quiet street and sidewalks walking distance to parks and school.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wadsworth, OH

Wadsworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wadsworth 2 BedroomsWadsworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWadsworth 3 Bedrooms
Wadsworth Apartments with BalconyWadsworth Apartments with GarageWadsworth Apartments with Parking
Wadsworth Apartments with Washer-DryerWadsworth Dog Friendly ApartmentsWadsworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAvon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OH
Hudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University
The College of Wooster