Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:54 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Canton, OH with garage

Canton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Vassar Park
1725 Woodland Ave NW
1725 Woodland Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Spacious DUPLEX 4 bed, 2 full bath - Property Id: 90077 Spacious 2,000 square foot duplex 2nd and 3rd floor available for rent in Canton's historic Vassar Park neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Canton

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6981 Frank Ave Nw
6981 Frank Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
This 1,200 sf townhouse style duplex has 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent. Newly painted and carpeted throughout. Handicapped Accessible. Larger doorways for someone who may use a walker or wheel chair.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
287 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 12
287 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Clearview
432 Amvale Avenue Northeast
432 Amvale Avenue Northeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
I have a two bedroom, one bath duplex in Massillon for rent. There is a family room, living room, kitchen and basement. There is a fireplace in the family room along with a sliding glass door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canton, OH

Canton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

