Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near OC
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
12 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Manette
1702 Wheaton Way
1702 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,722
1380 sqft
1918 home newly renovated without loosing all the charm of this 4 bedroom/2 bath home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1190 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bremerton
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
646 Washington Ave - 1
646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Manette
1936 Perry Ave
1936 Perry Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1188 sqft
BEAUTIFUL...3 bedroom 2 bath home in Manette. Large Master bedroom with a full bathroom, and a walk in closet. Open living room, dining area and galley style kitchen open to sliding glass door access to the back yard/patio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Oak St Unit A
213 Oak St, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
213 Oak St Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in East Bremerton - Classic 1940's duplex in the Lebo area. 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit in this one-story property. Nice size lot and parking near the door.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Acorn St
116 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Duplex in East Bremerton available for rent. This unit is currently occupied, available for Lease July 1, 2020. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and new energy efficient windows. Washer and Dryer hook ups.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit A
140 Cambrian Avenue South, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom in Navy Yard City - 1 bed 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen, large bedroom with double closets and full bath. Fresh paint and flooring. Lower storage area, covered parking and laundry area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1222 Park Ave Unit 5
1222 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
1222 Park Ave Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom Rental near Seattle Ferry & PSNS - Ground level 1 bedroom unit off Park Ave near the hub of Bremerton. Short distance to Seattle Ferry, PSNS, Olympic College and Evergreen Park.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 4th Street
1021 4th Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
1021 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Blocks from PSNS and Seattle Ferry - 2 bedroom + bonus room upstairs and 1 full bath. Classic Bremerton home.
