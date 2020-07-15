Apartment List
7 Apartments For Rent Near MNTC

58 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
20 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.

1 Unit Available
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Available after August 1st. Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant.

1 Unit Available
The Apples
3613 Ellis Ave
3613 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet.

1 Unit Available
3421 Dollina Ct
3421 Dollina Court, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1634 sqft
3421 Dollina Ct Available 09/08/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath in north Norman - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in northeast Norman! This home features a soaking tub in the primary suite and fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
3501 Phillips St
3501 Phillips Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1397 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 2 bath and a 2 car garage with 1,397 sq ft. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and closet and much more! New flooring and fresh paint. Pets allowed restriction apply. *Move in special!!* No pro rate for March!

1 Unit Available
912 Lerkim Ln
912 Lerkim Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous, Perfect Location & Norman Schools - AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Absolutely Gorgeous, Perfect Location & Norman Schools - AVAILABLE NOW!!! This beautiful home in the Trailwoods location is move-in ready & won't last long! FOR SHOWINGS

