Madonna University
8 Apartments For Rent Near Madonna University
13 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
1 Unit Available
37350 VARGO Street
37350 Vargo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1594 sqft
This wonderfully updated and maintained ranch style home is awaiting it's new tenants! The home boasts a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless built-in appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14082 WOODSIDE
14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1636 sqft
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean.
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
35410 Schoolcraft
35410 Schoolcraft Road, Livonia, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1607 sqft
Hard to find RENOVATED, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with quick access to I96/I275 expressways! Beautiful HW floors, SS appliances, full basement. Biking distance to Frost Middle School and Madonna University. Nearby Jack E.
1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.
