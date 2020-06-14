210 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY with hardwood floors
"Around the wooded pond / A mown path beckons, / Weathered benches wait. / The trick, I said to him, / Is to sit silent for a time, / And let the wild grow accustomed. / We do." - "Woodmere" by Gaye Gambell-Peterson
Along with Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and The Hewletts, Woodmere is one of the Long Island communities that locals know best as part of the Five Towns. Just a few stops outside of New York City on the Long Island Railroad, Woodmere offers both the calm friendliness of the suburbs and fast, easy access to the Big Apple. Woodmere is home to over 17,000 people, many of whom enjoy living in homes and private communities along the water. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodmere renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.